GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Trading 0.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.59. 294,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 682,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

GoGold Resources Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$369.98 million, a P/E ratio of 159.54 and a beta of 1.50.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

