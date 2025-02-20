Top Retail Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 18th

Tesla, Apple, Amazon.com, Microsoft, and Alibaba Group are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the retail sector, encompassing the buying and selling of consumer goods and services. Investors often look to retail stocks as a way to profit from consumer spending trends and economic growth, with the performance of these stocks influenced by factors such as consumer sentiment, sales figures, and competitive pressures within the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.11. 51,410,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,703,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $405.64 and a 200 day moving average of $309.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 173.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.47. 48,178,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,918,613. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.94.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $226.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,893,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,147,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.87.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $409.40. 20,637,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,247,289. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $385.58 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $428.01 and a 200 day moving average of $422.85.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,016,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,863,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $129.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.53.

