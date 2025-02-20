What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for TSE:WFG Q1 Earnings?

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for West Fraser Timber in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$171.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

WFG opened at C$112.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$124.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$126.10. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$100.84 and a 12-month high of C$141.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -103.44%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

