Utility Stocks To Research – February 18th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and CRH are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $354.11. 51,410,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,703,945. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.75. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 173.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $482.18. 3,349,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,458. The company has a 50 day moving average of $461.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.14. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $491.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.44. 7,741,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,135. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.00. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

