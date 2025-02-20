Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after buying an additional 31,444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after buying an additional 34,315 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45,265.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 620,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after buying an additional 619,229 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $123.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $123.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.81.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

