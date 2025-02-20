Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Emerald Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $179.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.72 and a 200-day moving average of $173.56. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.76 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

