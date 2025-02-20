Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

Brighthouse Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAN opened at $16.90 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

