Wealth Alliance Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 123.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,566 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 5T Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 152,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IVLU opened at $29.21 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.