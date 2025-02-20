Wealth Alliance Has $2 Million Stock Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 47,989 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,929,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 92,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 24,064 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $864,000.

NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $67.15 on Thursday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.03.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

