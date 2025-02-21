16,720 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $176.00 to $166.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $158.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.27 and a 1 year high of $236.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.99) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $260.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.45 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.60) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

