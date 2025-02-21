Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Holdings Raised by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Wingstop by 53.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 384.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Wingstop Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $247.09 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.58 and a 1 year high of $433.86. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.28.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total value of $86,285.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,285.08. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WING has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $458.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on Wingstop from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.05.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

