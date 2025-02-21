Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $61.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

