Cromwell Holdings LLC Takes $146,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $492,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,402. The trade was a 12.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,475.64. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,829. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $74.71 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average of $69.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EW

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.