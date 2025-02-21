Cromwell Holdings LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 416 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 536.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 276,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after purchasing an additional 233,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $120.00 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $80.49 and a one year high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.40.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $12,997,173.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,347 shares in the company, valued at $97,386,032.16. This represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,419 shares in the company, valued at $28,739,678.58. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 937,407 shares of company stock worth $114,418,186. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Melius Research boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

