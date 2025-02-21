RPS Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 1,528 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.8% of RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,682 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after buying an additional 606,411 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,410,000 after buying an additional 195,520 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 47.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 454,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,386,000 after buying an additional 146,271 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 245.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after buying an additional 114,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $270.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.48 and a 200 day moving average of $244.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $187.05 and a fifty-two week high of $271.84.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

