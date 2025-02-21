iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Able Wealth Management LLC

Able Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.4% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $613.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $601.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $584.94. The stock has a market cap of $529.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $495.94 and a 52-week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

