Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Airbnb stock opened at $155.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.15 and its 200-day moving average is $130.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $68,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,218,158.14. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.32, for a total transaction of $18,498,523.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,885,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,487,848.96. This trade represents a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,950,540 shares of company stock valued at $275,598,944. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

