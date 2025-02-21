Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VG. Bank of America started coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venture Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.91.

Shares of Venture Global stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. Venture Global has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

