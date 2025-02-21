Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.91.
Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.
