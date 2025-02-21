Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 24th (NASDAQ:SPAI)

Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock’s (NASDAQ:SPAI – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, February 24th. Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock had issued 1,020,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 28th. The total size of the offering was $5,100,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock Trading Down 5.4 %

SPAI stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.50.

Get Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 120,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Safe Pro Group, Inc engages in the provision and acquisition of security and protection products. Its products include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software technology and photogrammetry analysis tools, bullet and blast resistant personal protection equipment, and aerial managed services and mission-critical uncrewed solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.