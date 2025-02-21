Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENTA. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.57% and a negative return on equity of 75.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $256,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,370.22. This trade represents a 5.61 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,908,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 246,736 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 896,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 165,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

