Axsome Therapeutics’ (AXSM) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,RTT News reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $129.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.34 and a 200 day moving average of $94.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $134.18.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 195.76% and a negative net margin of 74.47%. Research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,450.09. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

