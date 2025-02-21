Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,546.80 ($19.60) and traded as high as GBX 1,854.50 ($23.50). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,731.11 ($21.93), with a volume of 948,854 shares traded.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,866.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,546.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.11.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

