Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.18. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 3,760 shares traded.

Eastern Platinum Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Eastern Platinum

(Get Free Report)

Eastern Platinum Ltd. is engaged in mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties located in various provinces in South Africa. The firm’s projects include Crocodile River Mine and Mareesburg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.