Wealth Alliance Increases Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,933 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 399,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 21,606 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 298,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE MUFG opened at $13.02 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

