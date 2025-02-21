Bank of America Lowers International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $101.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFF. Cfra cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

NYSE:IFF opened at $80.24 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $72.94 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 136,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,916,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

