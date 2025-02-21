Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $14,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 118,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.42.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $320.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $383.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.03. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $266.75 and a 12-month high of $427.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

