Mizuho Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $255.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $245.86 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $198.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24,533.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after buying an additional 512,253 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 864 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 40.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

