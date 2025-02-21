Xianzhi Sean Fan Sells 52,327 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,559,282.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,064.82. This trade represents a 35.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $69.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rambus by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,462,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,765,000 after acquiring an additional 357,160 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 1,657.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 552,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,188,000 after acquiring an additional 520,754 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at about $989,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at about $2,077,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

