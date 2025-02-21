Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2,081.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $15,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,898,000 after buying an additional 58,038 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,288,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,651,000 after buying an additional 285,621 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,810,000 after buying an additional 32,897 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 951,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,472,000 after buying an additional 324,159 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 856,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,394,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $110.57 and a 1 year high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

