Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,239 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 139.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGDG opened at $31.40 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $364.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.