Advyzon Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the third quarter worth about $225,000.

NASDAQ ESPO opened at $96.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $322.81 million, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day moving average is $79.13. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $97.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

