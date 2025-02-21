Advyzon Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 800 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Snap-on by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Trading Down 1.1 %

SNA opened at $338.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $344.18 and its 200-day moving average is $322.76. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $252.98 and a 52-week high of $373.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total transaction of $1,270,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,586.54. This trade represents a 60.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,817.17. This trade represents a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,643 shares of company stock worth $13,580,191 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

