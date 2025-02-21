CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in CRH by 70.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $102.59 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.36. The company has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

