Crumly & Associates Inc. Makes New $233,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $246.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $209.81 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

