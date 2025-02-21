VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 0.9% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,722,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,491,000 after buying an additional 211,787 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,433,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,343,000 after purchasing an additional 538,514 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,794,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,015,000 after purchasing an additional 174,673 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,339,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 112,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,286,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,717,000 after purchasing an additional 133,039 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $69.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.17 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

