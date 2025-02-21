iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM) Stock Holdings Lessened by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,368 shares during the quarter. iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.5% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,051,000. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 209,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 99,699 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,642 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 113,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80.

About iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

