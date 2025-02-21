DA Davidson Predicts UFP Industries Q1 Earnings

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $6.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $109.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.09. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $141.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.50%.

In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $721,563.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,712.60. The trade was a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Creative Planning boosted its position in UFP Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 27.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

