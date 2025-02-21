Outfitter Financial LLC Sells 90 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Outfitter Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,528,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 830,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,347,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 673,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,510,000 after buying an additional 36,710 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,262,000 after buying an additional 92,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,662,000 after buying an additional 116,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.6 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $208.91 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $221.66. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.77.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBOE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. William Blair began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

