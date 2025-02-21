Q4 EPS Estimates for Ferroglobe Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ferroglobe in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $367.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.00 million.

Shares of GSM opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.00 million, a PE ratio of 181.50 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 3.8% during the third quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 137,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 22,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Ferroglobe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

