Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Up 9.6% – Still a Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) rose 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 77.20 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 75.70 ($0.96). Approximately 48,818,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 881% from the average daily volume of 4,974,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.10 ($0.88).
Ferrexpo Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £592.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.47.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.