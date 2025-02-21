First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP lowered its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after buying an additional 41,222 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $126.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $131.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.63.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.