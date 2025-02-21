Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,181 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education makes up approximately 3.3% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $111,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,323,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,725,000 after purchasing an additional 141,648 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 513,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,878,000 after purchasing an additional 68,579 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after buying an additional 43,005 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,942,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,833,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 1.8 %

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $187.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.17 and a 1-year high of $192.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.62 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 22.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LOPE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,366.18. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.