FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Reduced by Lakeside Advisors INC.

Lakeside Advisors INC. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 0.6% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,281,335,000 after purchasing an additional 67,502 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,042,050,000 after purchasing an additional 314,380 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $465,031,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $397,267,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 1,217,117 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $342,412,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.87.

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $268.49 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $238.21 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. FedEx’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $91,927.98. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

