Timonier Family Office LTD. Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Timonier Family Office LTD. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 245,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 3.3% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DFIC opened at $27.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

