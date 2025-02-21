American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 4.76%. American Homes 4 Rent updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.800-1.860 EPS.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH opened at $35.65 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.39.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,924. This represents a 24.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,286 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $80,474.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,257.54. This trade represents a 8.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

