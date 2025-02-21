One Day In July LLC Sells 28,600 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

One Day In July LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.89.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.0674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.