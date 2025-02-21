Schaeffer Financial LLC Invests $203,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Schaeffer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 0.2% of Schaeffer Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,417,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,310,000 after acquiring an additional 95,510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,543,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 484,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8,529.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,375,000 after acquiring an additional 371,267 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $298.93 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $233.95 and a 52-week high of $300.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

