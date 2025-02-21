Schaeffer Financial LLC Buys 353,793 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Schaeffer Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 471,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,793 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 13.1% of Schaeffer Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Schaeffer Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,247 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 330,686 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $29.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

