Cromwell Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cromwell Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,518,000 after acquiring an additional 652,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,107,000 after acquiring an additional 549,531 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14,394.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 393,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,353,000 after acquiring an additional 390,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,663,000 after acquiring an additional 267,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,960,000 after acquiring an additional 235,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $89.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 169.07%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

